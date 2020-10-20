21 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba
Dağlık Karabağ’da okunan ezanda “Ayasofya Camii” detayı

Giriş: 20.10.2020 23:39
Güncelleme:20.10.2020 23:42
Düne damga vuran olay Azerbaycan’ın Ermeni işgalinden kurtardığı Dağlık Karabağ’da köylerden birinde 27 yıl sonra ilk kez ezan okunmasıydı. Ezan okunan köyün adresi ise güvenlik önlemleri nedeniyle belirtilmedi. Dağlık Karabağ’da okunan ezanda ise “Ayasofya Camii” detayı dikkat çekti. İşte o anlar…

