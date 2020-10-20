Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
21 Ekim 2020, Çarşamba
ANA SAYFA Dağlık Karabağ’da okunan ezanda “Ayasofya Camii” detayı Giriş: 20.10.2020 23:39 Güncelleme:20.10.2020 23:42 Düne damga vuran olay Azerbaycan’ın Ermeni işgalinden kurtardığı Dağlık Karabağ’da köylerden birinde 27 yıl sonra ilk kez ezan okunmasıydı. Ezan okunan köyün adresi ise güvenlik önlemleri nedeniyle belirtilmedi. Dağlık Karabağ’da okunan ezanda ise “Ayasofya Camii” detayı dikkat çekti. İşte o anlar… DİĞER