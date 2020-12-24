25 Aralık 2020, Cuma
A Haber İdlib'de AFAD'ın yaptırdığı kampı görüntüledi

Giriş: 24.12.2020 16:30
Güncelleme:24.12.2020 22:32
A Haber AFAD'ın İdlib'de yaptırdığı briket kampını görüntüledi. Kampta ağırlıklı olarak engellilerin ve yetim kalanların kaldığını belirten muhabirimiz Mehmet Sabir Uğurbaş yüzlerce sığınmacının yaşadığı kamptaki son durumu aktardı.


