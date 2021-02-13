13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Son dakika: Yozgat'ta film gibi olay! Otomobil ve ambulans çarpıştı! Hamile kadın hasarlı ambulansta doğum yaptı

Son dakika haberi... Yozgat'ta hamile kadın, hastaneye sevki sırasında otomobille çarpışan ambulansta doğum yaptı, kazada 3 kişi yaralandı. Anne ve bebeğinin sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi

Giriş Tarihi: 13.02.2021 06:43 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.02.2021 09:32
Suriye asıllı Emeni Kaddur Gadir'i doğum için Yerköy Devlet Hastanesi'nden Yozgat Şehir Hastanesi'ne sevk eden M.P. yönetimindeki 66 KP 190 plakalı ambulans, Yozgat Adliyesi kavşağında F.S'nin kullandığı 66 ABE 070 plakalı otomobille çarpıştı.

Kazada otomobildeki 3 kişi yaralandı. Ambulansta görevli ebe Leyla Hızarcı, 112 Acil Servis ekiplerini beklerken sancısı tutan kadına ambulansta doğum yaptırdı.

Dünyaya gelen erkek bebek ve annesi, kaza yerine sevk edilen ekiplerce Yozgat Şehir Hastanesi'ne, otomobildeki yaralılar da Bozok Üniversitesi Araştırma ve Uygulama Hastanesi'ne kaldırıldı.

Anne ve bebeğinin sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi.

