02 Şubat 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Pakistan'ın Karaçi kentinde düzenlenen yasa dışı boks turnuvasında bir boksör yüzüne sert bir darbe aldı. Bilincini kaybeden boksör kaldırıldığı hastanede hayatını kaybetti.

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 02.02.2021 12:03 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.02.2021 12:05
  • 1
  • 23
Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Pakistan'ın gündemine Karaçi kentinde düzenlenen dövüş organizasyonu damgasını vurdu.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 23
Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Ringde mücadele eden boksörlerden biri yüzüne sert bir yumruk aldı.

  • 3
  • 23
Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Boksörün bilincini kaybetmesinin ardından köşesinde bulunan ekip arkadaşları ringe girdi.

  • 4
  • 23
Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Hızla hastaneye kaldırılan boksörün tüm müdahalelere rağmen hayatını kaybettiği duyuruldu.

  • 5
  • 23
Ölümcül yumruk! Yasa dışı boks maçı canına mal oldu

Pakistan Boks Federasyonundan yapılan açıklamada dövüş organizasyonu yapan kurumun kendileriyle bir ilgisi olmadığı belirtildi.