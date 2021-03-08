08 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
NBA All-Star 2021 gecesi nefesleri kesti! Son 4 yılda 4. kez galibiyete ulaştı

Son dakika haberine göre; ABD'nin Atlanta kentindeki State Farm Arena'da düzenlenen 70. Amerikan Basketbol Ligi (NBA) All-Star maçını LeBron James'in takımı 170-150 kazandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 08.03.2021 09:11
Bu yıl yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) salgını dolayısıyla tek bir gün içindeki etkinliklerle sınırlı şekilde gerçekleştirilen All-Star gecesinde Doğu Konferansı takımına Kevin Durant, Batı Konferansı takımına ise LeBron James kaptanlık yaptı.

Maç genelinde üstün bir oyun sergileyen LeBron'un takımı ilk çeyreği 40-39, ikinci çeyreği 100-80 ve üçüncü çeyreği de 146-125 önde kapatırken, maçı da 20 sayı farkla 170-150 kazandı. Böylece LeBron'un takımı son 4 yılda 4. kez All-Star galibiyetine ulaşmış oldu.

Bu yıl verilen Kia Kobe Bryant MVP Ödülü'nü ise LeBron'un takımından Giannis Antetokounmpo kazandı. Antetokounmpo, maçı 16'da 16 şut isabetiyle 35 sayıyla tamamladı. Aynı takımdan Damian Lillard 32, Stephen Curry ise 28 sayı ile gecede öne çıkan diğer isimler oldu.

Kevin Durant'ın takımında ise Bradley Beal 26, Kyrie Irving 24 ve James Harden ise 21 sayı ile takımlarına katkı yaptılar.

Geçen yıl helikopter kazasında hayatını kaybeden ünlü basketbolcu Kobe Bryant'ın da anıldığı gecede düzenlenen smaç yarışmasını Anfernee Simons, 3 sayı yarışmasını Stephen Curry, yetenek yarışmasını ise Domantas Sabonis kazandı.

