15 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...
Koronavirüs salgınında vaka sayıları her geçen gün artarken eğlence tutkunları salgın dinlemiyor. Akmerkez Residence'taki bir dairede yapılan partiye ünlü isimler akın etti.
Giriş Tarihi: 15.11.2020 10:45 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.11.2020 10:46