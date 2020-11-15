15 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Koronavirüs salgınında vaka sayıları her geçen gün artarken eğlence tutkunları salgın dinlemiyor. Akmerkez Residence'taki bir dairede yapılan partiye ünlü isimler akın etti.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.11.2020 10:45 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.11.2020 10:46
  • 1
  • 9
Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Tüm dünyada çok sayıda ölüme neden olan COVID-19 salgınına karşı alınan önlemler kapsamında gece hayatına birtakım kısıtlamalar getirildi. Ancak yasaklar, eğlence tutkunlarını durduramadı. Evlerde, villalarda yapılmaya başlanan "özel partiler"den biri de önceki akşam Etiler'deki Akmerkez Residence'ta bulunan bir dairede gerçekleşti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 9
Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Koronavirüsü umursamadan bir araya gelen yaklaşık 70 kişi, maske ve sosyal mesafe kurallarını hiçe sayarak sabahın ilk ışıklarına kadar eğlendi. Partiye katılanlar arasında cemiyet hayatının tanınmış isimleri Kerim Sabancı, Kaan Kalyon ve Caner Karaloğlu ile oyuncu Öykü Çelik ve Fenerbahçe'nin Arjantinli futbolcusu Jose Sosa da vardı.

  • 3
  • 9
Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Ünlü isimler gecenin sonunda görüntülenmemek için rezidansı otopark kapısından terk etti. Sabaha karşı partiden çıkan diğer davetliler ise yüzlerini gizleyerek objektiflerden kaçtı.

  • 4
  • 9
Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Öykü Çelik de eğlenceye katıldı ve gecenin sonunda otopark kapısından çıktı.

  • 5
  • 9
Ünlüler akın etti! Korona partisi...

Partiye katılan kadınlardan biri, fotoğrafını çeken basın mensuplarına parmak işareti yaptı.