11 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Gaye Turgut ve Deniz Evin çiftinden bebek müjdesi

Gaye Turgut ve Deniz Evin çiftinden bebek müjdesi

Gaye Turgut ve Deniz Evin çifti, önceki gün Nişantaşı'nda görüntülendi. Uzun süredir ortalarda görünmeyen çiftten bebek müjdesi geldi. Turgut, altı aylık hamile olduğunu açıkladı.

Giriş Tarihi: 11.03.2021 08:45
Uzun süredir ortalarda görünmeyen Gaye Turgut Evin ile eşi Deniz Evin, önceki gün Nişantaşı'nda görüntülendi. Oyuncu çiftin, şu sıralar büyük bir heyecan yaşadığı ortaya çıktı.

BEBEK MÜJDESİ

Mutluluklarını kendilerini görüntüleyen gazetecilerle paylaşan güzel oyuncu, altı aylık hamile olduğunu söyledi ve bebeklerinin cinsiyetini açıkladı.

Kız çocukları olacağını açıklayan Gaye Turgut Evin ile Deniz Evin'in mutlulukları gözlerinden okunuyordu.

DİZİ SETİNDE TANIŞIP EVLENDİLER

'Beni Affet' dizisinin setinde tanışıp aşk yaşamaya başlayan Gaye Turgut Evin ile meslektaşı Deniz Evin, 2013 yılında nikah masasına oturmuştu.

Güzel oyuncu daha önce katıldığı bir programda "İlk adımı kim atmıştı?" sorusuna, "Çok fena yürüdüm ve yazdım. İlk adımı ben attım. Deniz'i görene kadar, evlilik düşünmüyordum" yanıtını vermişti.

