07 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Son dakika: Kastamonu'da 10 ev ve 1 cami yandı!

Son dakika: Kastamonu'da 10 ev ve 1 cami yandı!

Son dakika haberine göre; Kastamonu'da merkeze bağlı Tepeharman köyünde elektrik kontağından çıktığı tahmin edilen yangında 10 ev ve 1 cami yandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.11.2020 06:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.11.2020 06:14
Kastamonu'da merkeze bağlı Tepeharman köyünde elektrik kontağından çıktığı tahmin edilen yangında 10 ev ve 1 cami yandı. Yangın, ormanlık alana sıçramadan kontrol altına alındı. Ekiplerin, soğutma çalışmaları ise devam ediyor.

Edinilen bilgiye göre, Merkeze bağlı 14 hanenin bulunduğu Tepeharman köyünde Satılmış Hebipoğlu'na ait evin elektrik kontağından yangın çıktı. Çıkan yangın evin ahşap olması nedeniyle büyüyerek hemen bitişiğindeki diğer evlere ve camiye de sıçradı.

Vatandaşlar, köyde bulunan su tankeriyle yangına müdahale etmek istese de yetersiz kaldı. İhbar üzerine yangın yerine çok sayıda itfaiye ekipleri ile Orman İşletme Müdürlüğüne ait arazözler sevk edildi. Köyün, il merkezine yaklaşık 60 kilometre uzaklıkta olması nedeniyle itfaiye ekipleri yangın yerine ulaşana kadar köyde bulunan 10 ev ve caminin çatısı tamamen yandı.

Yangında, Satılmış Hebipoğlu ile Lütfi Kadiroğlu, Mustafa İsmailoğlu, Murat İsmailoğlu, Muhammed İsmailoğlu, Mustafa İsmailoğlu, Nahit İsmailoğlu, Mustafa İsmailoğlu, Saide İsmailoğlu ve Hüseyin İsmailoğlu'na ait evler tamamen yanarak kullanılamaz hale geldi.

Ekipler, yangını ormanlık alana sıçramadan kontrol altına alırken soğutma çalışmalarına da devam ediyor.