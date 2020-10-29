29 Ekim 2020, Perşembe
Cumhuriyet 97 yaşında! Tarihe geçen sözler...

29 Ekim 1923'te Cumhuriyet'in ilanıyla Türk milletinin tarihinde yeni bir devrin kapıları açıldı ve "Egemenlik kayıtsız, şartsız milletindir" sözü, devlet yönetiminde en belirgin şekliyle yerini aldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 29.10.2020 11:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.10.2020 11:34
Türk milletinin tarihinde 97 yıl önce yeni bir devrin kapıları açıldı ve Cumhuriyetin ilanıyla "Egemenlik kayıtsız, şartsız milletindir" sözü devlet yönetiminde en belirgin şekliyle yerini aldı.

24 Temmuz 1923'te Lozan Antlaşması imzalanmış, yeni Türk devletinin bağımsızlığı kabul edilmişti.

İkinci dönem Türkiye Büyük Millet Meclisinin toplanmasından 2 ay sonra 13 Ekim 1923'te Ankara, Türkiye devletinin hükümet merkezi oldu. Artık mevcut rejimin isminin de bütün açıklığı ile konulması, yeni devletin başkanının seçilmesi gerekiyordu.

O güne kadar Devlet Başkanlığı görevi, Türkiye Büyük Millet Meclisi Başkanı olarak Mustafa Kemal Paşa tarafından yürütülmüştü.

Diğer taraftan bazı yabancı ülkeler de Lozan Antlaşması'nı onay için Türkiye'deki yeni devlet rejiminin daha açık şekilde belirlenmesini istiyordu.