Başkan Erdoğan'ın duyurduğu Türkiye'nin "Milli Uzay Programı" Avrupa basınında geniş yankı buldu

Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın duyurduğu "Milli Uzay Programı" Fransa ve Almanya başta olmak üzere Avrupa basınında ilgi gördü. İşte o haberler...

Giriş Tarihi: 11.02.2021 00:55 Güncelleme Tarihi: 11.02.2021 01:03
Fransız Le Figaro gazetesinin "Erdoğan Türkiye'yi uzay gücü yapmak istiyor" başlıklı haberinde, Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'ın, "2023'e kadar ay ile ilk temas" sözünü içeren Türkiye'nin Milli Uzay Programı'nı tanıttığı belirtildi.

Haberde, Başkan Erdoğan'ın ülkesinin uzay endüstrisini geliştirmek ve Türkiye'yi "küresel uzay yarışının zirvesine" götürmek için 10 stratejik hedefini açıkladığı kaydedildi.

Başkan Erdoğan'ın, "Milli Uzay Programı'ndaki birincil ve en önemli hedefimiz Cumhuriyet'imizin 100'üncü yılında Ay'a ilk teması gerçekleştirmektir." şeklindeki açıklaması hatırlatılan haberde, 2023'te Ay'a ilk temasın "önemli sembolik hedef" olduğu vurgulandı.

Haberde görüşlerine yer verilen Fransa Ulusal Araştırma Merkezi (CNRS) Araştırmacısı ve uzay politikası uzmanı Isabelle Sourbes-Verger, "Türkiye, büyük ulusların arasında yer almak istiyor. Bu, bölgesel ve uluslararası düzeyde görünürlük kazanmanın bir yoludur." değerlendirmesinde bulundu.

Sourbes-Verges, "kesin olan şey, Türkiye'nin Milli Uzay Programı, Batı'nın çığlık atmasına neden olacak" değerlendirmesine yer verdi.