Yerli otomobilde heyecanlandıran yeni özellik!

Türkiye'nin Otomobili'ne ilişkin çalışmalar hız kesmeden devam ediyor. Yapılan son açıklamayla gelecek yeni özellik duyuruldu. İşte yerli otomobilin heyecanlandıran yeni özellikleri...

Giriş Tarihi: 06.11.2020 11:41 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.11.2020 11:47
AA muhabirinin, Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı tarafından TBMM Plan ve Bütçe Komisyonuna sunulan rapordan yaptığı derlemeye göre, Meteoroloji Genel Müdürlüğü ile Türkiye'nin Otomobili Girişim Grubu AŞ (TOGG) arasında, meteorolojik verilerin elektronik ortamda karşılıklı paylaşılması amacıyla çalışma başlatıldı.

TOGG ile paylaşılacak meteorolojik veriler sayesinde sürücüye anlık gözlemlerin gösterimi, tahmin, erken uyarılar ve rota önerileri sunulacak.

Meteorolojik veriler sayesinde aracın pil güç tüketiminin optimize edilmesi sağlanacak ve doğru menzil hesaplamaya katkıda bulunulacak. TOGG tarafından sağlanacak anlık sensör verilerinin de MGM'ye gerçek zamanlı iletilmesi planlanıyor.

Aracın silecek, hız, sıcaklık sensörlerinden alınacak veriler, MGM tarafından hazırlanan anlık durum bilgilendirmeleri ile hava tahmininde kullanılabilecek.

Söz konusu iş birliğine yönelik olarak Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı ile Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı arasında bir protokol imzalanacağı öğrenildi.