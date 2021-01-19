Konut fiyatları düşer mi | 2021 konut fiyatları ne olur | İşte merakla beklenen tablo

19 Ocak 2021, Salı
Konut fiyatları düşer mi | 2021 konut fiyatları ne olur | Türkiye genelinde konut fiyatları, Kasım'da aylık bazda yüzde 1.5, yıllık bazda yüzde 30 ve yıllık bazda reel olarak yüzde 14 yükseldi.

Giriş Tarihi: 19.01.2021 17:08
Merkez Bankası'nın (TCMB), Türkiye’deki konutların kalite etkisinden arındırılmış fiyat değişimlerini izlemek amacıyla hesaplanan Konut Fiyat Endeksi, Kasım'da 152.2 düzeyine çıktı.
TCMB verilerine göre, İstanbul, Ankara ve İzmir illerinin üçünde de konut fiyatları Kasım'da aylık bazda yüzde 1.7 yükseldi.
Konut fiyatları yıllık bazda da İstanbul, Ankara ve İzmir’de sırasıyla yüzde 27.8, 30.1 ve 29.9 yükseldi.
EN YÜKSEK YILLIK DEĞİŞİM GÖSTEREN İLLER

Antalya - % 43,8

Burdur - % 43,8

Isparta - % 43,8

Aydın - % 41,7