Haberler Galeri Yüz binlerce kişi hayatını kaybetti! Suriye'de iç savaş 10. yılı geride bıraktı

Yüz binlerce kişi hayatını kaybetti! Suriye'de iç savaş 10. yılı geride bıraktı

Yüz binlerce sivilin hayatını kaybettiği Suriye'deki iç savaş 10. yılını geride bıraktı. Uluslararası AP haber ajansı ise savaşın 10. yılında öne çıkan bu kareleri paylaştı.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.03.2021 10:44
Suriye'de Mart 2011'de halk gösterileriyle başlayan ve Esad rejiminin müdahalesiyle kan gölüne dönen iç savaş 10. yılını geride bıraktı.

15 Mart 2011'de ülkenin güneyindeki Dera ilinde bir grup öğrencinin okul duvarına, Esad'e hitaben, "Ey doktor (Beşar Esad) şimdi sıra sende" yazmasıyla, Suriye'deki halk ayaklanmasının fitili ateşlendi.

Esad'ın kışlalardaki askerlerini ve güvenlik güçlerini harekete geçirerek diğer illere de sıçrayan rejim karşıtı gösterileri güç kullanarak bastırmaya çalışması, barışçıl halk gösterilerinin iç savaşa evrilmesine yol açtı.

BM tarafından kimyasal silah kullanma, halkı açlığa sürükleme, tehcir, ablukaya alma, keyfi tutuklama ve işkence gibi savaş suçlarının işlendiğine dikkat çekilen iç savaşta, yüz binlerce sivil hayatını kaybetti.

Suriye'deki iç savaş 10. yılını geride bırakırken, Türkiye ve Rusya'nın vardığı mutabakatın ardından, geçen bir yılda, İdlib'de Esad ve destekçilerinin saldırılarından dolayı yerinden edilen yüz binlerce sivilden yaklaşık 300 bini evine döndü.