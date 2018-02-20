19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Yılanların kanını içtiler!

Tayland'da düzenlenen "Cobra Gold 2018" askeri tatbikatı sırasında ilginç görüntüler oluştu. Askerler, "hayatta kalma tatbikatı" kapsamında canlı hayvanları yiyip, kobra yılanlarının kanını içti.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.02.2018 13:55 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.10.2020 10:29
Görüntüler ise herkesin bakmaya cesaret edemeyeceği cinsten...

Tayland'da 29 ülkenin katılımıyla düzenlenen Cobra Gold 2018 (CG18) askeri tatbikatında ilginç görüntüler ortaya çıktı.

"Hayatta kalma" dersi alan askerler, canlı canlı sürüngen yedi, kobra yılanlarının kanını içti.

Askeri uzmanlar ayrıca tatbikata katılan yaklaşık 12 bin askere, vahşi doğada yılanlarla "dost olma" tekniklerini de gösterdi.