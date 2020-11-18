Evinin bahçesinde buldu! Servete kondu...

18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Son dakika haberine göre; Endonezyalı Josua Hutagalung, evinin çatısını delip geçerek, bahçeye düşen 1.4 milyon sterlin değerindeki göktaşı sayesinde milyoner oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 18.11.2020 14:02 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.11.2020 14:04
Endonezya'nın Kuzey Sumatra bölgesindeki Kolang kasabasında yaşayan ve tabutçuluk yapan 33 yaşındaki Josua Hutagalung hiç beklemediği bir anda milyoner oldu.

33 yaşındaki Josua Hutagalung, göktaşı Kuzey Sumatra Kolang'daki oturma odasının kenarındaki verandayı parçaladığında evinin yanında bir tabut üzerinde çalışıyordu.

Yaşadıklarını yerel medyaya aktaran Josua Hutagalung, 'Elime alıp yerden kaldırdığımda taş hâlâ sıcaktı. Onu alıp eve getirdim' ifadelerini kullandı.

Josua, 'Ses o kadar yüksekti ki evin bazı kısımları titredi. Etrafa bakıp araştırdıktan sonra evin çatısının kırıldığını gördüm.' dedi.

Hutagalung, göktaşını incelemesi için uzmanlara danıştı. 2.1 kilogram ağırlığındaki göktaşının 14 milyon lira değerinde olduğunu duyan Hutagalung, milyoner olabileceğini öğrendi.