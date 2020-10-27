27 Ekim 2020, Salı
Dünyanın en küçük seri katili! Polise itiraf etti...

Son dakika haberine göre; Hindistan'da yaşayan Amarjeet Sada isimli çocuk dünyanın en küçük seri katili olarak kayıtlara geçti. Polis sorgusunda 3 kişiyi öldürdüğünü itiraf eden Sada dehşete düşürdü.

Giriş Tarihi: 27.10.2020 11:30 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.10.2020 11:58
Dünyanın en kalabalık ikinci ülkesi Hindistan'da 3 kişiyi öldürdüğü iddiasıyla gündeme gelen 8 yaşındaki Amarjeet Sada, ilginç hikayesiyle hem ülkesinde hem de uluslararası kamuoyunda gündem oldu.

6 YAŞINDAKİ KUZENİNİ ÖLDÜRDÜ

1998 yılında Hindistan'ın Bihar kentinde fakir bir ailenin çocuğu olarak dünyaya gelen Amarjeet Sada'nın 2006 yılında Amarjeet'in 6 yaşındaki kuzenini öldürdüğü iddia edildi. Bu korkutucu olaydan kısa bir süre sonra sekiz aylık kız kardeşi olan bebeği de onun öldürdüğüne inanılıyor.

VATANDAŞLAR DURUMDAN HABERDAR ANCAK...

Amarjeet'in amcasına göre, bazı aile üyeleri ve köyün diğer sakinleri bu suçlardan haberdar. Ancak bu durumlar ailevi sebepler yüzünden yetkililere bildirilmedi.

Tüm bu cinayetlere ek olarak Amarjeet'in 2007 yılında komşusunun Kushboo adlı altı aylık kızını da öldürdüğü iddia edildi. Bebeğin annesi, bazı işleri yaparken onu uyuması için bıraktığını ve sonrasında da geri döndüğünde bebeğini bulamadığını söylüyor. Köy sakinleri Amarjeet'in geçmişte neler yaptığını bildiği için bu ölümden de onu suçlu buluyor.

POLİSE İTİRAF ETTİ

Amarjeet, Kushboo ismindeki komşusunun bebeğini nasıl öldürüp gömdüğünü ayrıntılı bir şekilde polise anlattı. Bunu anlatırken de hiçbir pişmanlık duymadı. Tutuklanmasının ardından polis, çocuğun üç ay önce kız kardeşini ve bir yıl önce de kuzenini öldürdüğünü itiraf ettiğini açıkladı. Polis müfettişi Amit Lodha, çocuğun psikiyatrik bir vaka gibi gördüğünü ve profesyoneller tarafından değerlendirileceğini söyledi. Diğer bir polis müfettişi olan Shatrudhan Kumar ise tüm cinayetlerin aynı biçimde gerçekleştirildiğini belirtti.

GÜLEREK ANLATTI, BİSKÜVÜ İSTEDİ

Polis sorgusunda çocuğun olayları anlatırken güldüğü ve bisküvi istediğini öğrenildi. Uzmanlara tarafından incelenen Amarjeet'in davranış bozukluğu olduğu tespit edildi. Davranış bozukluğu çocukların öfkeli, saldırgan ve şiddetli olabileceği duygusal ve davranışsal problemlerin devam eden bir modeli olarak tanımlanıyor.