08 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Haberler Galeri Donald Trump kaybedince sokaklara indiler! ABD'de alarm...

Donald Trump kaybedince sokaklara indiler! ABD'de alarm...

Son dakika haberine göre; ABD Başkanı Donald Trump'ın başkanlık seçimini kaybetmesinin ardından, Trump taraftarı gruplar bazı eyaletlerde seçim sonuçlarını protesto etti.

Giriş Tarihi: 08.11.2020 08:25 Güncelleme Tarihi: 08.11.2020 08:26
Georgia'dan Arizona'ya, Teksas'tan Pennsylvania'ya Oregon'dan Michigan'a birçok eyaletin kongre binalarının önünde toplanan yer yer silahlı gruplar, "Daha bitmedi", "Hırsızlığı durdurun" sloganları atarak seçimin resmi olmayan sonuçlarını protesto etti.

Georgia'nın Atlanta kentinde toplanan kalabalık bir grup, Biden'ın tutuklanması ve Trump'ın seçim sonuçlarını kabul etmemesi yönünde sloganlar attı.

Atlanta Kongresinin önüne Biden destekçileri de toplanırken polis iki grubu ayrdı ve kentte herhangi bir şiddet olayı yaşanmadı.

Pennsylvania'nın Harrisburg kentinde de binlerce kişi toplanarak seçim sonuçlarını protesto etti.

Göstericiler, oy sayımlarını durdurmak istediklerini, iddia edilen usülsüzlüklerin tespit edilmesini istedi. Daha sonra gruba silahlı bir grup da katıldı.