ABD basınına damga vurdu! Trump'ın avukatının zor anları

ABD Başkanı Trump'ın avukatı Rudy Giuliani, gerçekleştirilen seçim ile ilgili hile ve usulsüzlüklerden bahsettiği sırada saç boyasının akması basın toplantısına damga vurdu.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 10:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 10:15
ABD'nin 45'inci Başkanı Donald Trump'ın avukatı Rudy Giuliani, başkanlık seçimi sonuçlarıyla ilgili basın toplantısı düzenledi.

Giuliani'ni ellerinde seçim sonuçlarını Trump'ın lehine çevirecek kadar fazla delil olduğunu açıkladığı sırada, bir anda terlemeye başladı.

Canlı yayın sırasında terleyen Giuliani'nin saç boyası teriyle birlikte akmaya başladı.

Giuliani'nin saç boyasının yüzüne aktığı anlar kameralara yansıdı.

Bu durum sosyal medyada ve Amerikan basınında gündem oldu.