20 Kasım 2020, Cuma
ABD basınına damga vurdu! Trump'ın avukatının zor anları
ABD Başkanı Trump'ın avukatı Rudy Giuliani, gerçekleştirilen seçim ile ilgili hile ve usulsüzlüklerden bahsettiği sırada saç boyasının akması basın toplantısına damga vurdu.
Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 10:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 10:15