Toplumun neşeli insanları: Romanlar

Giriş: 08.04.2021 11:57
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 12:12
Türkiye'de, 8 Nisan, Dünya Romanlar Günü olarak kutlanacak. Konuya ilişkin genelge Resmi Gazete'de yayımlandı. Peki Romanlar nasıl bir hayat sürer? Hayattan beklentileri neler? Gündelik hayatta ekmek paralarını nasıl kazanırlar? Detaylar haberimizde...
