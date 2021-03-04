04 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Tarihi hamam Millet Kıraathanesi oldu

Tarihi hamam Millet Kıraathanesi oldu

A Haber
Giriş: 04.03.2021 13:41
Güncelleme:04.03.2021 13:52
İstanbul Üsküdar'daki tarihi Selimiye Hamamı Millet Kıraathanesi oldu. Üsküdar Belediyesi 3 yıllık çalışma ile metruk haldeki 219 yıllık hamamı restore etti. Bağlarbaşı ve sahilden sonra üçüncü "Nevmekan" olan kütüphanenin açılışını Başkan Erdoğan yaptı.
