06 Nisan 2021, Salı
Son dakika: Onlarcası kıyıya vurdu! İnceleme başlatıldı

İHA
Giriş: 06.04.2021 16:58
Güncelleme:06.04.2021 17:34
Son dakika haberi... Gana'nın başkenti Akra sahilinde en az 80 yunus kıyıya vurdu. Yunusların ölüm nedeni tespit etmek için Akra'daki Osu Kalesi Plajı'ndan balık ve su örnekleri aldığını söyledi.
