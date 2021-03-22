22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: İstanbul'un barajlarında son durum ne? Doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu?

Giriş: 22.03.2021 14:57
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 15:04
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul'daki barajların doluluk oranı yüzde 65 virgül 21'e yükseldi. Yani geçen yıl aynı tarihte ölçülen yüzde 64 virgül17'yi geride bıraktı.
İstanbul'un barajlarında son durum
