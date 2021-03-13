14 Mart 2021, Pazar
Şırnak - Van arası yolculuk süresi 5 saatten 2,5 saate düşecek

Şırnak - Van arası yolculuk süresi 5 saatten 2,5 saate düşecek

A Haber
Giriş: 13.03.2021 17:08
Güncelleme:13.03.2021 23:41
Şırnak Van arasını 5 saatten 2 buçuk saate düşürecek yol çalışması hızla devam ediyor. 45 kilometrelik yol 2023 yılında tamamlanacak. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Ahmet Çelik canlı yayında anlattı.
