PORTRE - Eşsiz dizelerin şairi Kayahan! Bizimkisi bir aşk hikayesi...

PORTRE - Eşsiz dizelerin şairi Kayahan! Bizimkisi bir aşk hikayesi...

Giriş: 29.03.2021 13:25
Güncelleme:29.03.2021 13:53
Tam 6 yıl oldu Kayahan bu dünyadan göçüp gideli. Ardında eşsiz dizeler, unutulmaz şarkılar bıraktı. Kayahan'ın bugün doğum günü. Saygıyla anıyoruz...
Eşsiz dizelerin şairi Kayahan
