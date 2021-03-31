31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
PORTRE - Bir Anadolu evladı: Şehit Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz

Giriş: 31.03.2021 14:50
Güncelleme:31.03.2021 14:58
Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz'ın şehit edilişinin üstünden tam 6 yıl geçti. 31 Mart 2015 günü, DHKPC'li teröristlerin hain tuzağında can veren şehit Savcı unutulmadı. İşte şehit Mehmet Selim Kiraz'ın öyküsü...
Savcı Kiraz’ın şehadetinin 6.yılı SAVCI KİRAZ'IN ŞEHADETİNİN 6.YILI
