12 Mart 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Mehmet Akif Ersoy'un müze yapılan evi

Mehmet Akif Ersoy'un müze yapılan evi

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 12.03.2021 14:44
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 15:14
Bugün İstiklal Marşı'nın kabulünün 100. yılı... İstiklal Marşı'nın yazarı Mehmet Akif Ersoy'un Çanakkale'nin Bayramiç ilçesinde de anılıyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer aktardı.
İstiklal Marşımız 100 yaşında İSTİKLAL MARŞIMIZ 100 YAŞINDA
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Mehmet Akif Ersoy'un müze yapılan evi
Mehmet Akif Ersoy'un müze yapılan evi
Oğluyla kavga eden iki çocuğu öldürdü
Oğluyla kavga eden iki çocuğu öldürdü
Taksim Camii ne zaman ibadete açılacak?
Taksim Camii ne zaman ibadete açılacak?
Kreşte çocuklara dayak! O anlar böyle görüntülendi
Kreşte çocuklara dayak! O anlar böyle görüntülendi
İstiklal Marşı okuma birincisi A Haber'de
İstiklal Marşı okuma birincisi A Haber'de
Akif'in eşyaları eski Meclis'te
Akif'in eşyaları eski Meclis'te
Uzaktan çalışmak isteyenler ne yapmalı?
Uzaktan çalışmak isteyenler ne yapmalı?
İstiklal marşımız 100 yaşında
İstiklal marşımız 100 yaşında
28 yıllık acı: Hekimbaşı faciası
28 yıllık acı: Hekimbaşı faciası
Kemal Arıkan 39 yıl önce şehit edildi
Kemal Arıkan 39 yıl önce şehit edildi
Ezip linç ettiler
Ezip linç ettiler
EGM’den İstiklal Marşı’nın 100. yılı paylaşımı
EGM’den İstiklal Marşı’nın 100. yılı paylaşımı
Daha Fazla Video Göster