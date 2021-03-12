12 Mart 2021, Cuma
İstiklal Marşı okuma birincisi A Haber'de

A Haber
Giriş: 12.03.2021 12:55
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 13:36
A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Karataş, İstanbul Bayrampaşa Vatan İlköğretim Okulu'nda 2 kez İstiklal Marşı okuma birincisi olan Nur Sima Güleçoğlu'nun yanında. Nur Sima milli şairimizin kabri başında marşımızı okudu.
İstiklal marşımız 100 yaşında İSTİKLAL MARŞIMIZ 100 YAŞINDA
İstiklal Marşı okuma birincisi A Haber'de
