Erman Toroğlu A Spor'da yorumladı! "Beşiktaş'ın lehine verilen pozisyon..."

Giriş: 04.01.2021 00:16
Süper Lig'in 16. haftasında Beşiktaş'ın Kayserispor'u 2-0 mağlup ettiği maçın ardından 'Takım Oyunu' programında A Spor yorumcusu Erman Toroğlu, Beşiktaş'ın kazandığı ilk penaltıyı yorumladı, Toroğlu, "Beşiktaş'ın lehine verilen pozisyon penaltı değil" dedi.
