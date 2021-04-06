06 Nisan 2021, Salı
"Zap’ta boğuldu" dedikleri Hamza Adıyaman PKK kampında çıktı

Giriş: 06.04.2021 09:09
Güncelleme:06.04.2021 09:14
Son dakika haberi... Hakkari'nin merkeze bağlı Kırıkdağ köyünde 9 Mart 2016'da kaybolan ve "Zap Suyu'nda boğuldu" denilen Hamza Adıyaman'ın PKK kampında olduğu ortaya çıktı. Adıyaman ailesi, 5 yıldır evlatları için mücadele veriyor.
