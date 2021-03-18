Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
ANA SAYFA Son dakika: HDP MYK'sı acil toplanıyor Giriş: 18.03.2021 09:21 Güncelleme:18.03.2021 09:36 Son dakika haberi... Hakkındaki kesinleşmiş hükmün Meclis'te okunmasıyla HDP Kocaeli milletvekili Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'nun vekilliği düştü. Anayasa Mahkemesi’nde HDP’ye kapatma davası açıldı. Bu gelişmelerin üzerine HDP MYK'sı bugün acil toplanıyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Murat Sekban aktardı. DİĞER