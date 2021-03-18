18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Son dakika: HDP MYK'sı acil toplanıyor

Son dakika: HDP MYK'sı acil toplanıyor

A Haber
Giriş: 18.03.2021 09:21
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 09:36
Son dakika haberi... Hakkındaki kesinleşmiş hükmün Meclis'te okunmasıyla HDP Kocaeli milletvekili Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'nun vekilliği düştü. Anayasa Mahkemesi’nde HDP’ye kapatma davası açıldı. Bu gelişmelerin üzerine HDP MYK'sı bugün acil toplanıyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Murat Sekban aktardı.
