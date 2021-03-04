04 Mart 2021, Perşembe
SON DAKİKA Bitlis'te askeri helikopter düştü! 9 şehidimiz var

Giriş: 04.03.2021 18:43
Güncelleme:04.03.2021 18:44
Elazığ 8. Kolordu Komutanlığı'na ait bir helikopter Çekmece köyü yakınlarında saat 17.30 sıralarında henüz bilinmeyen bir nedenle düştü. Bölgede yoğun sis olduğu öğrenilirken helikopterde 9 askerin şehit olurken 4 asker de yaralandı. A Haber muhabiri Murat Sekban son dakika gelişmesinin detaylarını aktardı.

