Son dakika: 16 ilde FETÖ operasyonu

Giriş: 18.03.2021 08:30
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 08:34
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul merkezli 16 ilde, FETÖ'nün emniyet yapılanmasında oldukları belirlenen 75 kişinin yakalanması için eş zamanlı operasyon başlatıldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kutuçay aktardı.
