MHP'den İYİ Parti'ye "Bozkurt" tepkisi

23.10.2020 19:50
23.10.2020 20:46
İYİ Parti Genel Başkan Meral Akşener, Kayseri Erciyes Tekir Yaylası'nda partililerle birlikte bozkurt selamı vermişti. MHP Kayseri milletvekillerinden ve il yönetiminden Meral Akşener ile İYİ Partililere çok sert tepki geldi.



