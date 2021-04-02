02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Adana'da projeler yarım kaldı! Köprüler çürümeye terk edildi

Adana'da projeler yarım kaldı! Köprüler çürümeye terk edildi

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 02.04.2021 13:24
Güncelleme:02.04.2021 13:43
Adana'da 2019 seçimlerinde Belediye Başkanı olan CHP'li Başkan Zeydan Karalar, 2 yıldır o koltukta. 2 yılda kentte elle tutulur bir hizmet yapılmadı. Seçim öncesinde yapımı devam eden projelere de çivi dahi çakmadı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Adana'da projeler yarım kaldı
Adana'da projeler yarım kaldı
Yüksel Temur devlete meydan okumuş
Yüksel Temur devlete meydan okumuş
Vatandaş 11 milyar dolar döviz sattı
"Vatandaş 11 milyar dolar döviz sattı"
Meral Akşener’in tiyatrocusu! Lüks yaşamı dikkat çekti
Meral Akşener’in tiyatrocusu! Lüks yaşamı dikkat çekti
Okullar kapanacak mı?
Okullar kapanacak mı?
TBMM Başkanı'ndan yeni anayasa açıklaması!
TBMM Başkanı'ndan yeni anayasa açıklaması!
Kafe ve restoranlarla ilgili yeni genelge
Kafe ve restoranlarla ilgili yeni genelge
Bakan Soylu: Tarihin en büyük bedelini ödettireceğiz
Bakan Soylu: "Tarihin en büyük bedelini ödettireceğiz"
Ortak kullanılan flüt virüs saçtı
Ortak kullanılan flüt virüs saçtı
DEAŞ'lı terörist sınırda yakalandı
DEAŞ'lı terörist sınırda yakalandı
Deniz Kuvvetleri’nde FETÖ operasyonu
Deniz Kuvvetleri’nde FETÖ operasyonu
Canlı yayında flaş sözler: 3. Dünya Savaşı çıkabilir
Canlı yayında flaş sözler: 3. Dünya Savaşı çıkabilir
Daha Fazla Video Göster