Rusya Devlet Başkanı Vladimir Putin hafta sonunu Sibirya'da geçirdi

Giriş: 22.03.2021 09:45
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 09:53
Rusya Devlet Başkanı Vladimir Putin, hafta sonunu Savunma Bakanı Sergei Shoigu ile birlikte Sibirya'da geçirdi. Doğa tutkusuyla bilinen Rusya Devlet Başkanı Vladimir Putin, nadir olarak yaptığı tatili için bu kez de Sibirya'yı tercih etti. Başkan Putin'e Savunma Bakanı Sergei Shoigu eşlik etti.
