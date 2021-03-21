21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Miami Beach'te OHAL ilan edildi

İHA
Giriş: 21.03.2021 17:30
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 17:45
Son dakika haberi... ABD’de, bahar tatili nedeniyle insanların akın ettiği Miami Beach kentinde olağanüstü hal ve sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan edildi.
