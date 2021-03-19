Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
19 Mart 2021, Cuma
Haberler Galeri Zonguldak'ta feci kaza! Aydınlatma direğine çarpıp ters döndü
Zonguldak'ta feci kaza! Aydınlatma direğine çarpıp ters döndü
Zonguldak'ta feci kaza! Alaplı ilçesinde aşırı yağış nedeniyle yolda kayan otomobil aydınlatma direğine çarptı. Feci kazada araçta 4 kişi yaralandı.
Giriş Tarihi: 19.03.2021 21:41 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.03.2021 21:43