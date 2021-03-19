19 Mart 2021, Cuma
Zonguldak'ta feci kaza! Aydınlatma direğine çarpıp ters döndü

Zonguldak'ta feci kaza! Alaplı ilçesinde aşırı yağış nedeniyle yolda kayan otomobil aydınlatma direğine çarptı. Feci kazada araçta 4 kişi yaralandı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 19.03.2021 21:41 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.03.2021 21:43
Kaza, Akşam saatlerinde Alaplı Belediye Plaj mevkiinde meydana geldi. Akçakoca istikametinden Alaplı yönüne giden İrfan K. yönetimindeki 34 FV 2578 plakalı Hyundai marka otomobil, aşırı hız ve dikkatsizlik sonucu kontrolden çıktı.

Orta refüje savrulan araç aydınlatma direğine çarparak durabildi. Kazayı gören diğer sürücüler polisi ve ambulansı ararken araçta sıkışan yaralılar için itfaiye çağrıldı.

Olay yerine gelen Alaplı ve Akçakoca itfaiye ekipleri sürücü İrfan K. ve araç içerisinde bulunan Zuhal K., Mustafa K., Şekip Ö.'yü sıkıştığı yerden çıkardı.

Ambulanslarla Ereğli Devlet Hastanesi'ne kaldırılan 4 yaralı tedavi altına alındı. Çarpmanın etkisiyle 30 metre ileriye savrulan aracın bagaj bölümündeki eşyalar vatandaşlar tarafından itfaiye ekiplerine teslim edildi.

Hurda haline gelen otomobil otoparka çektirildi. Polis kazayla ilgili soruşturma başlattı.