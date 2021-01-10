10 Ocak 2021, Pazar
Haberler Galeri Trabzon'da freni boşalan kepçe dehşet saçtı

Son dakika haberleri... Trabzon'un Ortahisar ilçesinde freni boşalan kepçe dehşet saçtı. Kepçe 2 araca çarptı. Kaza sonrası polis ve vatandaşlar seferber oldu.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 10.01.2021 18:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.01.2021 18:41
Trabzon'un Ortahisar ilçesinde freni boşalan kepçenin çarptığı minibüs yan yattı. Uçuruma yuvarlanmaması için halatların bağlandığı ticari araç için polis ve vatandaşlar seferber oldu.

Edinilen bilgiye göre, ilçedeki 817. sokakta meydana gelen kazada doğalgaz firmasına ait Mehmet Onur yönetimindeki kepçenin freni boşaldı. Yokuş aşağı sürüklenen kepçe, önce bir otomobile ardından doğalgaz firmasına yemek götüren Yakup Şişman yönetimindeki 61 LB 370 plakalı ticari araca çarptı.

Önüne sürüklediği ticari araçla kaymaya başlayan kepçe elektrik direğine çarparak dururken, ticari araç tarlaya düşerek yan yattı.

Kazayı gören çevredeki vatandaşlar durumu 112 Acil Servis ekiplerine bildirdi. İhbar üzerine olay yerine gelen polis ve itfaiye ekipleri yan yatan ticari aracın uçuruma yuvarlanmaması için araca halat bağladı.

Polis ve çevredeki vatandaşlarında seferber olduğu çalışmada ticari aracın uçuruma yuvarlanmaması için yoğun çaba sarf edilirken, kazada yaralanan olmadı.