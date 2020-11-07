07 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Son dakika haberleri... Rize'nin Pazar ilçesinde 2 gündür bölgede etkili olan yağışlar sonrası meydana gelen heyelan nedeniyle 5 ev boşaltıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.11.2020 14:20 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.11.2020 14:23
Pazar ilçesi Zafer Mahallesi Tonyalılar mevkiinde dün akşam yaşanan toprak kayması nedeniyle 5 ev tedbir amaçlı boşaltıldı.

22 KİŞİ EVLERİNDEN TAHLİYE EDİLDİ

Yaklaşık 3 dönüm arazide toprak kayması yaşanırken 3 binadaki 5 hanede yaşayan 22 kişi evlerinden tahliye edildi. Bölgede AFAD İl Müdürü Şakir Kurk ile Pazar Belediye Başkanı Ahmet Basa incelemelerde bulunarak evleri boşaltılan vatandaşlarla görüştü.

iki gündür devam eden yağışlar neticesinde Pazar'da meydana gelen toprak kaymasının büyük çapta bir heyelan olduğunu dile getiren AFAD İl Müdürü Şakir Kurk "İki gündür ilimizde devam eden yağışlar nedeniyle ufak çaplı toprak kaymaları var. Burada ise 5-6 evi etkileyen bir heyelan meydana geldi. Arkadaşlarımız ile hasar tespit çalışmalarına başladık. Şu anda büyük bir çaplı bir heyelan olduğunu görmekteyiz" dedi.

"CAN KAYBI OLMAMASINA ŞÜKREDİYORUZ"
Heyelan riskinin devam ettiğini dile getiren Pazar Belediye Başkanı Dr. Ahmet Basa ise "Arazi sahiplerinden duyduğumuza göre ufak tefek çatlaklar varmış. Fakat birkaç gündür sürekli olan yağışlardan dolayı tamamen belli bir kesim aşağıya doğru çöktü. Şükrediyoruz ki can kaybımız yok. Ama devam edecekmiş gibi de bir pozisyon var. Yine çatlaklar var, sanki devam edecek" ifadelerini kullandı.

Yaşanan heyelanı eşinin kendisini arayarak haber verdiğini ve evin kaydığını söylediğini dile getiren Bülent Tonyalı "Ben çarşıdaydım, o sırada eşim aradı. Ev gidiyor dedi. Hemen kardeşlerimi de aldım ve buraya geldim. Yeğeni gelmiş eşimin yanına ağaçları kestin mi diye sordu. Ev aydınlık olmuş. Eşim o sırada dışarıya bakınca toprağın kaydığını görmüş ve beni aramış" ifadelerini kullandı.

Yeğenin yanına gelerek "Ağaçları mı kestiniz?' sorusu üzerine evin önündeki ağaçların olmadığını fark ettiklerini dile getiren Zinnet Tonyalı göz yaşlarına boğuldu. Tonyalı "Biz çocuklarla beraber ailecek oturuyorduk. Ablamın oğlu geldi ve dedi ki 'Ağaçlar yok bir aydınlık var'. Ne olabilir diye düşündüm ışıkla beraber baktık ağaçlar falan yok. Yerler çökmüştü, kendimizi zor dışarıya attık" şeklinde konuştu.

EVLERE 1 METRE KALA HEYELAN DURMUŞ
Zafer Mahallesi Muhtarı Muhammed Oral ise heyelanın boyutlarının kendilerini endişelendirdiğini ve tek tesellilerinin can kaybı yaşanmaması olduğunu ifade ederek, "Altı hanede 22 vatandaşımız mağdur olmuş, Allahımıza şükürler olsun ki binalara bir metre kala heyelan durdu. Vatandaşlarımızı komşu evlerine konaklattık. Emniyet, güvenliği sağladı. Belediye başkanımız ve sayın kaymakamımız olayla ilgileniyorlar teşekkür ederim" dedi.