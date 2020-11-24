24 Kasım 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

Karadeniz'in arkeolojik kazı alanlarından Ordu Kurul Kalesi'nde, 2 bin 100 yıllık olduğu tahmin edilen 20'den fazla büst ve mask bulundu.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 24.11.2020 15:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.11.2020 15:23
  • 1
  • 14
Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

Büyükşehir Belediyesinden yapılan açıklamaya göre, UNESCO Dünya Miras Geçici Listesi'ne aday olan, mülkiyeti Ordu Büyükşehir Belediyesine ait ve Karadeniz Bölgesi'nin ilk bilimsel arkeolojik kazısı olma unvanına sahip 2 bin 300 yıllık Kurul Kalesi'nde tarih gün yüzüne çıkarılıyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 14
Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

Kazı çalışmaları, Kültür ve Turizm Bakanlığı, Türk Tarih Kurumu ve Ordu Büyükşehir Belediyesinin destekleri, Ordu Müze Müdürlüğünün başkanlığı ve Prof. Dr. Süleyman Yücel Şenyurt'un bilimsel danışmanlığında yürütülüyor.

  • 3
  • 14
Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

Tahtında oturan ilk ana tanrıça Kybele heykelinin 2016'da bulunmasının ardından Karadeniz ve Anadolu arkeolojisi için önemli merkezlerden biri haline gelen Ordu Kurul Kalesi, bu yıl 12 aylık kazı statüsü kazandı.

  • 4
  • 14
Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

Kalenin kuzey terasında bu yıl yürütülen kazılarda açığa çıkarılan bir yapı içerisindeki kült odasında, pişmiş topraktan yapılmış çeşitli tiplerde 20'den fazla tanrı Dionysos ve Satyr büst ve maskları bulundu. Pişmiş toprak büst ve maskların kült ritüelinin bir uygulaması olarak bilinçli şekilde kırılarak bu alana atıldıkları tespit edildi.

  • 5
  • 14
Ordu'da tarihe ışık tutan olay! 2 bin 100 yıllık eserler bulundu

10 YILLIK KAZILARDA ÇOK SAYIDA TARİHİ ESER BULUNDU

Ordu Kurul Kalesi'ndeki kazılarda ortaya çıkarılan arkeolojik veriler, bölgenin önemli bir çekim merkezi haline gelmesini sağladı.