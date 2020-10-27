27 Ekim 2020, Salı
Ölümcül düğün fotoğrafı! Yangın söndürme uçağı...

Brezilya'da fotoğrafçılık yapan Wellinton Barbosa, düğün fotoğrafı çekimi için ilginç bir teknik kullandı. O anlar saniye saniye kameralara yansıdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 27.10.2020 10:08 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.10.2020 10:11
Brezilya'da fotoğrafçılık yapan Wellinton Barbosa, düğün fotoğrafı çekimi için ilginç bir teknik kullandı.

Barbosa, çiftin fotoğraflarını yangın söndürme uçağı üzerlerine su boşaltırken çekti. O anlar anbean kameralara yansıdı.

Geçen 6 yıllık süre içerisinde en az 259 kişinin öz çekim (selfie) yapmak isterken yaşamını yitirdiği bildirildi.

BBC'de yer alan habere göre, 2011-2017 yıllarını kapsayan bir araştırmaya göre, dünyanın farklı yerlerinde 259 kişi öz çekim yaparken öldü.