07 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

Son dakika haberine göre; Hatay'da Asi Nehri kıyılarında yetiştirilen lif kabakları, farklı alanlarda temizlik ürününe dönüştürülüyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.11.2020 14:54 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.11.2020 14:56
  • 1
  • 21
Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

Suyu çok sevmesi dolayısıyla sulak alanlarda yetiştirilen kabakgiller familyasından olan lif kabakları, belli bir işlemden geçirildikten sonra bulaşık süngeri ve banyo kesesi olarak kullanılabiliyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 21
Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

Hatay'ın Defne ilçesinde lif kabağı üreten 50 yaşındaki Zaman İstanbullu, AA muhabirine, 20 dönümlük tarlasında 10 yıldır aile üyeleriyle bu işi yaptığını söyledi.

  • 3
  • 21
Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

Lif kabağı yetiştirmenin çok zahmetli ve masraflı olduğunu belirten İstanbullu, şubat ayında ektikleri lif kabağı tohumlarının ekim- kasım aylarında olgunlaşıp hasat edildiğini dile getirdi.

  • 4
  • 21
Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

İstanbullu, yaklaşık 60-70 santim uzunluğa ulaşan lif kabaklarını topladıktan sonra kabuklarının rahat soyulabilmesi için bir süre su havuzlarında bekletip daha sonra kurutmaya bıraktıklarını anlattı.

  • 5
  • 21
Nehir kıyısında yetiştiriyorlar! Tanesi 8 lira...

Getirisi iyi olan lif kabaklarını tüccarlara sattıklarını aktaran İstanbullu, şöyle konuştu: