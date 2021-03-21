Mersin'de korkunç kaza TIR köprüden uçtu!

21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Mersin'in Erdemli ilçesinde yoldan çıkarak köprüden uçan TIR alev alırken, sürücü hafif yaralı olarak kurtarıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 21.03.2021 15:59 Güncelleme Tarihi: 21.03.2021 16:03
Edinilen bilgiye göre, kaza Erdemli'nin Alata Mahallesi'nde Mersin-Antalya D-400 karayolunun Antalya istikametinde meydana geldi.

İddiaya göre sürücüsünün direksiyon hakimiyetini kaybettiği tır, Kargıcak Köprüsü'nden aşağıya düştü. Kazada sürücü Hasan Şanverdi hafif yaralandı.

Kaza sonrası tırın kurtarılması esnasında köprü üzerinde çalışma yapan ekibin kullandığı oksijen kaynağından çıkan kıvılcımlar, tırdan dökülen yakıtın alev almasına neden oldu.

Saniyeler sonra alevler tırı kapladı. Kısa sürede kaza yerine ulaşan itfaiye ekipleri yangını kontrol altına alarak söndürdü.

Sürücü Hasan Şanverdi, çalışma yapan ekibi defalarca uyardığını belirterek, "Aracın mazotu döküldü, oksijen kullanmayın dedim. Barikatı kesmek için oksijen kullandılar. Arabam öyle Allah için yandı. Aracı çıkaralım öyle yapın dedim ama dinletemedim" diye konuştu.