Karadenizli mucit tavukları için öyle bir şey yaptı ki! Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Son dakika haberi... Samsun'da bir vatandaş tavukları için öyle bir şey yaptı ki görenler hayrete düştü. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Mahmut Erdoğan aktardı. İşte o üst geçidin hikayesi...

Giriş Tarihi: 29.03.2021 15:27 Güncelleme Tarihi: 29.03.2021 15:51
Hayvan sevgisi insanları zaman zaman çeşitli mucitliklere itiyor. Samsun'da yapılan bu köprü görenleri şaşkına çevirdi.

Samsun'da bir vatandaş tavukların yolun karşısına geçmesi için üst geçit yaptı.

O üst geçidin hikayesini A Haber'e anlattı: Yukarıyı ben 900 metrekare alanı çevirdim baktım hayvanlar vitaminsiz kalıyor. Köprü projesini çizdim. Hayvanları alıştırdım buradan köprüden aşağı gidiyor aşağıdan yukarı geliyor.

YIKILIR DEDİLER SONRA HERKES TAKDİR ETTİ

Kendi kafamdan projesi çizdim. Ustalarım yıkılır dedi ben standartlara uygun yaptım. Yüksekliği 5.5 metre 18-20 metre de boyutu var. Yaptıktan sonra herkes takdir etti beni.

Ben sokakta araba vurmuş mesela yaralanmış hayvanları bile veterinere götürürüm.