ANA SAYFA İguana görenleri şok etti! Güneş altında güneşlendi Tayland'da sarı evcil bir iguana, evinin pencere pervazında sahibi onu izlerken moda çekimlerinde sahilde poz veren modeller gibi güneşlendi. İguananın sahibi Chaiwat Daenglrachang, "Diğer iguanalarımdan hiçbirinin böyle poz verircesine güneşin altında yattığını görmedim. Çok komikti" dedi. Giriş Tarihi: 13.02.2021 20:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.02.2021 20:00 GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR