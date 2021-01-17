17 Ocak 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı

Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı

Son dakika haberleri... Kış turizminin önemli merkezlerinden Bursa Uludağ'da kar yağışı devam ediyor. Kar kalınlığının bazı bölgelerde 1 metreye ulaştı.

Giriş Tarihi: 17.01.2021 16:25 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.01.2021 16:26
  • 1
  • 11
Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı

Kış turizminin önemli merkezlerinden Uludağ'da kar yağışı devam ediyor.

Her yıl binlerce yerli ve yabancı turisti ağırlayan Uludağ, hafta başında başlayıp aralıksız süren kar yağışıyla beyaza büründü.

Oteller Bölgesi'nde kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 11
Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı

Jandarma ekipleri, zirve bölgesine gitmek isteyen sürücülerin araçlarında zincir bulunup bulunmadığını denetliyor.

  • 3
  • 11
Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı

Ayrıca, yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) tedbirleri kapsamında uygulanan kısıtlama nedeniyle belge kontrolü yapılıyor.

  • 4
  • 11
Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı

Araçlarının lastiklerinde zincir bulunmayan ve konaklama belgesine sahip olmayan sürücülere geçiş izni verilmiyor.

Ayrıca, Bursa kent merkezi ile Uludağ arasındaki yolda kar küreme araçlarıyla yol açma çalışması ve tuzlama çalışması sürüyor.

  • 5
  • 11
Bursa Uludağ'da kar kalınlığı 1 metreye ulaştı