20 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Bir hayal daha gerçek oluyor! Metro ile havalimanı arası yarım saate düşecek
Bir hayal daha gerçek oluyor! Metro ile havalimanı arası yarım saate düşecek
Ulaştırma Bakanı Adil Karaismailoğlu İstanbul'da metro hatlarının tamamlanmasıyla havalimanına yarım saatten daha az sürede gidileceğini söyledi.
Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 08:59 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 09:00