Bir hayal daha gerçek oluyor! Metro ile havalimanı arası yarım saate düşecek

Ulaştırma Bakanı Adil Karaismailoğlu İstanbul'da metro hatlarının tamamlanmasıyla havalimanına yarım saatten daha az sürede gidileceğini söyledi.

Sabah
Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 08:59 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 09:00
Ulaştırma ve Altyapı Bakanı Adil Karaismailoğlu, İstanbul Havalimanı'na ulaşımı rahatlatmak amacıyla yapımına başlanan Gayrettepe metrosunda yüzde 77 ilerleme kaydettiklerini anlatarak, Gayrettepe metrosunu Aralık 2021, Kağıthane metrosunu ise nisanda tamamlayacaklarını açıkladı.

Karaismailoğlu, metrolar tamamlandığında her iki taraftan metro ile havalimanına ulaşımı yarım saatin altına çekeceklerini kaydetti. Bakan Karaismailoğlu, TBMM Plan ve Bütçe Komisyonu'nda bakanlığının 2021 yılı bütçe görüşmelerinde özetle şunları söyledi:

910 MİLYAR YATIRIM: 2003'ten bu yana, ulaşım ve iletişim alanında 910.3 milyar lira yatırım yaparak önemli projeleri hayata geçirdik. Toplam 214.7 milyar liralık Kamu-Özel İş Birliği projesini başlattık. Söz konusu yatırımların yüzde 86'sı tamamlandı.

HALKALI-KAPIKULE İLE SÜRE KISALACAK: Halkalı- Kapıkule Hızlı Tren Projesi, İpek Demiryolu güzergâhının ülkemizden geçen bölümünün Avrupa bağlantısını oluşturan en önemli halkalardan birini teşkil ediyor. Proje yolcu seyahat süresini 4 saatten 1 saat 20 dakikaya; yük taşıma süresini ise 6 saat 30 dakikadan 2 saat 20 dakikaya düşürecek.

TÜRKİYE KART GELİYOR: Ülke genelinde tüm ulaşım araçlarında kullanılabilecek bir ulusal e-ödeme kart sisteminin geliştirilmesi sayesinde tek bir kart ile ulaşım, para transferi, alışveriş vb. ihtiyaçları karşılanacak.masını amaçlıyoruz.