Belçika'da tarihe geçen olay! Bir güvercin için servet ödediler

Belçika'da bir müzayedede satışa çıkarılan güvercin 1 milyon 600 bin euroluk rekor fiyatla satıldı. Müzayedede satışa çıkan güvercinin rekor fiyatı, dünya ve Belçika'da tarihe geçti.

Giriş Tarihi: 16.11.2020 10:11 Güncelleme Tarihi: 16.11.2020 10:13
Belçika'da bir posta güvercini açık artırmada rekor fiyata alıcı buldu. Güvercin 1 milyon 600 bin euroya yani yaklaşık 14 milyon 480 bin türk lirasına satıldı.
Başkent Brugge yakınlarındaki bir kasabada, 79 yaşındaki bir güvercin yetiştiricisi, sağlık sorunları nedeniyle 400'den fazla güvercini satılığa çıkardı.
İnternet üzerinden yapılan açık artırmada "New Kim" adlı posta güvercini bir Çinli tarafından satın alındı.
Bu, şu ana kadar Avrupa'da bir güvercine verilen en yüksek fiyat olarak kayıtlara geçti.
Yerel basına göre güvercini özel kılan, iyi bir yön duygusu ve iyi bir damızlık olması. Güvercin çalınma tehlikesine karşı gizli bir yerde tutuluyor.