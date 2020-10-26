Bağcılar'da kan donduran olay! Çevredeki insanlar buldu...

26 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Son dakika haberine göre; Bağcılar'da boş arsada başından vurulmuş erkek cesedi ve yanında bir tabanca bulundu. Polis, olayla ilgili çalışma başlattı.

Giriş Tarihi: 26.10.2020 06:13 Güncelleme Tarihi: 26.10.2020 06:13
Olay, İnönü Mahallesi'nde boş bir arsada 22.45 sıralarında meydana geldi. İddiaya göre, boş arsada dolaşan vatandaşlar 25 yaşlarındaki S.Ö. adlı kişinin başından vurulmuş ve yanında tabanca olduğunu gördü.

Vatandaşların haber vermesiyle olay yerine polis ve sağlık ekipleri sevk edildi.

Sağlık ekiplerinin yaptığı kontrolde başından vurulmuş olan S.Ö.'nün öldüğü belirlendi.

Polis olay yerini güvenlik şeridi içine aldı. Olay yeri inceleme ekipleri bölgede araştırma yaptı.

Yapılan araştırma sonrasında S. Ö.'nün cenazesi İstanbul Adli Tıp Kurumu morguna kaldırıldı. Polis olayla ilgili çalışma başlattı.