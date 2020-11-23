23 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi
iPhone'larda bir dönemin sonu! Bu modelleri kullanıyorsanız...

iPhone'lar için bir dönemin sonu geldi. Apple iki iPhone modelini ölüme terk etmeye hazırlanıyor. Bu modellerden birini kullanıyorsanız telefonunuzu değiştirme vakti gelmiş demektir.

Giriş Tarihi: 23.11.2020 10:23 Güncelleme Tarihi: 23.11.2020 10:31
iPhone'lar için bir dönemin sonu geldi. Eğer bu iPhone modellerinden birini kullanıyorsanız bakın neyle karşılaşacaksınız?

iOS 15 güncellemesi ile birlikte 'ölüme terk edilecek' iPhone modelleri ortaya çıktı.

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Diğer yandan Apple'ın beklenen yeni iPhone modellerinin Türkiye fiyatları akşam saatlerinde belli oldu.